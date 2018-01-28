Colombian police targeted with second bombing in two days

(CNN) A bombing targeted a police outpost in northern Colombia on Sunday for the second day in a row, a police official said.

Several people were injured from the blast in Soledad, a suburb of Barranquilla, a local police officer, who asked not to be identified, told CNN en Espanol.

The Metropolitan Police of Barranquilla tweeted a photo of the outpost with a caption vowing the department would not lower its guard in the face of the dawn attack.

The attack comes a day after another blast targeted a police station in the coastal city of Barranquilla, about 7 miles north of Soledad.

Más No bajaremos la guardia, fuerza a los compañeros y civil herido en el atentado realizado la madrugada de hoy al CAI de Soledad 2000. #NoNosVamosADejar pic.twitter.com/9UO9o6C8uO — BG. Mariano Botero C (@PoliciaBquilla) January 28, 2018

At least five Colombian police officers were killed and 42 others injured Saturday morning after a bomb was hurled at the station house, police said. The National Liberation Army, or ELN by its Spanish initials, on Sunday claimed responsibility for the bombing. The leftist militant group made its claim in a statement harshly criticizing the government and condemning "brutal repression of legitimate citizen protests."

