Van Jones: Trump so far is 'a tale of two presidencies'

(CNN) President Trump's second year is "a tale of two presidencies," Van Jones said Saturday in opening his new CNN show, arguing that while "our economy is coming up ... our society is coming apart."

"Things are actually better than many Trump supporters had hoped -- and they are worse than many Trump opponents had feared," he said. "You've got to admit this, you've got to look at it honestly: The economy is actually doing pretty well, so far, under Trump."

"Many had predicted a stock market meltdown if he won. But the reverse actually happened," said Jones, who is also a CNN political commentator. "Trump actually continued Obama's bull market -- and accelerated it. Which means my 401(k) looks pretty amazing right now! And so does yours! I mean, that's just the truth. And unemployment numbers, they were going down under Obama -- they kept dropping, still dropping. The tax cut made a bunch of people happy."

Trump's supporters, Jones said, certainly have a lot to be "both relieved and even excited about."

"But -- but -- but," Jones said, "record numbers of Americans cannot stand this President. They live in daily outrage and fear about what he is doing to us as a country."

Read More