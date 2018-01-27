(CNN) Hip-hop star Jay-Z talked candidly Saturday about his determination to save his marriage with singer Beyoncé, telling CNN's Van Jones that the couple had chosen to "fight for our love."

Rumors began to circle around the superstar couple in 2014 after leaked surveillance footage showed Beyoncé's sister, Solange Knowles, kicking the rapper in an elevator after the Met Ball.

Beyoncé went on to release her album "Lemonade," in which she dropped hints that the couple had hit a rocky patch in their marriage.

In his latest album, Jay-Z addresses his marital issues head on, writing an apology to his wife and the mother of his three children in the album's title track, "4:44."

"I apologize often womanize/ Took for my child to be born/ See through a woman's eyes/ Took for these natural twins to believe in miracles/ Took me too long for this song/ I don't deserve you," he rapped.

