Jay-Z: #MeToo "had to happen"

(CNN) Hip-hop star Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter said Saturday that the #MeToo movement "had to happen for the world to purge itself."

In an interview with CNN's Van Jones on the premiere of his program, " The Van Jones Show ," Jay-Z compared #MeToo with civil rights struggles.

"It's like racism -- it existed the whole time. ... It's almost like we normalized it. The normalization of the things we have to do to survive," he said on the show, which aired Saturday on CNN.

"I believe everything happens for a reason. Everything is a learning experience -- the good, bad and ugly. You know, this had to happen to purge itself," he added.

The rapper expressed sympathy for women forced to work in environments where "abuse was happening every day" and who felt powerless to change it.

