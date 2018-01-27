Jay-Z: #MeToo "had to happen"

(CNN) Hip-hop star Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter said Saturday that the #MeToo movement "had to happen for the world to purge itself."

In an interview with CNN's Van Jones on the premiere of his program, " The Van Jones Show ," Jay-Z compared #MeToo with civil rights struggles.

"What we're finding out? It's like racism -- it existed the whole time. It's almost like we normalized it. It's the normalization of the things we do to survive," he said on the show, airing Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on CNN.

"I believe everything happens for a reason. Everything is a learning experience -- the good, bad and the ugly. You know, this had to happen," he added.

The rapper expressed sympathy for women forced to work in environments where "abuse was happening every day" and who felt powerless to change it.

Read More