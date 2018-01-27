(CNN) Ever since Donald Trump was elected president, I have said that when he did something right, I would say so. That's gotten me into trouble with some readers, but I'm going to do it again. On Friday at the World Economic Forum, Trump gave a good speech that was forthright, intelligent and conciliatory, embracing the world rather than condemning it. The address was extremely well received here at the World Economic Forum by both American business leaders and even non-American attendees, who are overwhelmingly skeptical of Trump overall.