Scandal-ridden GOP donor spoke at Mar-a-Lago last week

Washington (CNN) Reports surfaced Friday that Republican donor and fundraiser Steve Wynn faced several allegations of sexual misconduct, per a story in the Wall Street Journal. Just a week prior, the Las Vegas mogul spoke at an RNC fundraising event at Mar-a-Lago.

During his speech, Wynn shared the story of how President Donald Trump had asked him to serve as finance chair for the RNC, which Wynn accepted.

"I took this job at the request of the President back at the time of the inauguration because I was amazed," Wynn said last Saturday at the event that cost anywhere from $100,000 per couple to $250,000 for a roundtable, with all proceeds going to the Trump Victory Fund.

Originally, the fundraiser was set to have 100 attendees. About half showed up.

Wynn has denied the allegations of misconduct, telling CNN in a statement that, "The idea that I ever assaulted any woman is preposterous.

