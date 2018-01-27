INDIAN WELLS, California (CNN) The influential Koch network plans to invest close to $400 million toward protecting Republican majorities and promoting policy priorities in the 2018 midterm election cycle, the network's leaders confirmed Saturday -- roughly a 60% increase over the group's 2016 spending, they said.

"This network is going to have the largest investment we've ever had in a midterm election in 2018," said Tim Phillips, president of Americans for Prosperity, one of the groups under the Koch umbrella. "So, we're all in."

The network had previously indicated it was to spend between $300 million and $400 million toward both policy and political objectives. The spending target was previously announced last summer; the network's leaders stressed Saturday that they now anticipate hitting the top of that range by Election Day.

The announcement came as the network's donors were set to convene in the California desert Saturday for an annual retreat.

A key component of the Koch networks' strategy to counter a Democratic surge will focus on selling the sweeping tax reform passed by congressional Republicans and signed into law by the president last month. The Koch network plans to spend roughly $20 million on that effort alone, said a spokesman, James Davis -- on par with the investment the network made last year in pushing for the plan's passage.

