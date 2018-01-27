Wearing black to the State of the Union isn't enough

Nicole Cushman is executive director of Answer, a Rutgers University-based program that provides and promotes comprehensive sex education, and adviser to AMAZE, which creates age-appropriate animated videos for adolescents and provides sexual health resources to parents and educators. The views expressed in this commentary are solely hers.

(CNN) The black dresses symbolizing a stand against sexual harassment and assault we saw at the Golden Globes will make another appearance at the State of the Union, putting the nation on notice that Time's Up for inappropriate behavior. We can't expect President Donald Trump to speak to this crisis -- nor does he have the credibility given his track record. But the onus is on all of us to transform the culture of sexual harassment and assault across America. We can change our culture for future generations, but this requires education, starting early -- for children and teens, at school and at home.

Harvey Weinstein said , in response to allegations of sexual harassment and rape, that he came of age at a time when "all the rules about behavior and workplaces were different. That was the culture then." While this was a pathetic attempt to deflect responsibility, it's clear that some of Weinstein's perspective is still implicitly or explicitly infused into our culture today.

If young boys learn that taunting and teasing is a good way to show interest in girls, for example, will that behavior be left behind on the playground or will it subconsciously become the foundation for adult attitudes about women?

Sex education should be an educational priority, along with other critical subjects such as math and history. When done right, it's not just a semester during PE freshman year; it's an ongoing process throughout a student's entire educational career, covering communication and decision-making skills, sexual orientation and gender identity as well as the basics of reproduction and contraception.

It may feel difficult to talk to very young children about sex and relationships, but this is imperative. And we can start by equipping them with knowledge about their bodies, the characteristics of healthy relationships -- romantic and platonic -- and what to do when lines are crossed. This knowledge and approach can have an incredible impact if practiced at a national scale. Imagine if every school across the country taught inclusive, comprehensive sex education, and if every family helped children to understand their bodies and their rights, and the breadth of different kinds of gender expressions, family structures and relationships. We would be raising a generation that could change our world for the better.

