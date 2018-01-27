(CNN) Eight people were killed and 20 others were wounded in an Iraq military operation and US airstrikes Saturday, the town's injured mayor told CNN.

Sharhabil al-Obaidi, the mayor of al-Baghdadi in Anbar province, said a bodyguard, a civilian and six police officers were killed after Iraqi military and special police forces raided a house. The bodyguard and civilian died during the raid.

Iraq's Joint Operations Command said Iraqi forces were going after a terrorist leader.

Iraqi local police officers and local tribesmen rushed to the scene, thinking the Iraqi troops who raided the house could be ISIS militants dressed as Iraqi troops, according to the mayor.

ISIS militants are known to have carried out many attacks and ambushes on Iraqi security forces and civilians while posing as Iraqi troops.

