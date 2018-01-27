Paris remains on flood alert as Seine rises

Paris (CNN) Paris remained on flood alert Saturday after the swollen Seine burst its banks, leaving streets flooded and forcing part of the lower level of the famous Louvre Museum to close.

The river overflowed in some places this week when water levels reached just over 5 meters (nearly 17 feet).

There were fears the water could peak at 6.2 meters (more than 20 feet) Saturday, but the French meteorological service Meteo France said it was unlikely after the rain stopped Friday.

The Seine is now forecast to reach 5.95 meters (nearly 20 feet) at its highest, Paris police said, which will happen overnight from Sunday into Monday. That's lower than the last serious flooding in June 2016 when water levels reached 6.1 meters (about 20 feet) and riverside museums were forced to move artwork from their basements.

Views of the swollen Seine on Saturday in Paris, with the Eiffel Tower in the background at bottom.

Water levels by the central Austerlitz Bridge had reached 5.72 meters (nearly 19 feet) by midday Saturday, according to the official Vigicrues flood agency website.

Read More