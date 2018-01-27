Paris remains on flood alert as Seine rises

Paris (CNN) Paris remained on flood alert Saturday after the swollen Seine burst its banks, leaving streets flooded and forcing part of the lower level of the famous Louvre Museum to close.

The river overflowed in some places this week when water levels reached just over 5 meters (nearly 17 feet).

There were fears the water could peak at 6.2 meters Saturday, but the French meteorological service Meteo France said it was unlikely after the rain stopped Friday.

The Seine is now forecast to reach 5.95 meters at its highest, Paris police said, which will happen overnight from Sunday into Monday. That's lower than the last serious flooding in June 2016 when water levels reached 6.1 meters and riverside museums were forced to move artwork from their basements.

Walkways by the Seine are flooded, leaving trees partially submerged.

Water levels by the central Austerlitz Bridge had reached 5.7 meters Saturday morning, according to the official Vigicrues flood agency website.

