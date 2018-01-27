(CNN) Czech President Milos Zeman, a vocal opponent of immigration who favors closer ties with Russia, won a second term in office on Saturday.

Jiri Drahos

Zeman took 51.36% of the vote to defeat challenger Jiri Drahos by 152,184 votes in the runoff, the Czech Press Agency reported.

Zeman, 73, has spoken out against the European Union, Islam and immigrants, and the election was seen as an indicator of whether populist movements are gaining strength in Europe.

Though the Czech Republic is a member of NATO, Zeman supports closer relations with Russian and China.

