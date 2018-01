A Syrian girl holds an oxygen mask over the face of an infant at a makeshift hospital on Monday, January 22, following a reported gas attack in the Douma suburb of Damascus, Syria. Speaking in Paris about the reported attack the following day, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said more than 20 civilians, most of them children, "were victims of an apparent chlorine gas attack." He also criticized Russia for its failure to hold the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad accountable for using chemical weapons against his people.