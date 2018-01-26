Parents, community seek answers, action after 12-year-old's suicide

(CNN) Gabbie Green's family hopes that by sharing her story, change will come to their community and lives could be saved.

Her parents, Shane and Tanya Green, say that 12-year-old Gabbie, whose given name was Gabriella, took her own life and they feel that adults at Surfside Middle School in Panama City Beach, Florida, failed her. The seventh-grader died on January 10; the medical examiner told CNN that she died from hanging.

In a statement, Gabbie's parents asked the school district to establish a plan of action to eliminate bullying and to properly discipline bullies at the school.

"As a community we must work hard to prevent another tragic loss of life that would devastate another family. Bullying is not unique to our family; it is a national epidemic. Our community, our nation, must not only hold the children that bullied our daughter accountable for their actions and help to rehabilitate them, we must hold the school administrators and teachers accountable for failing to intervene," the statement said.

