Billy Graham's granddaughter: Donald Trump needs to apologize

(CNN) Billy Graham's granddaughter says Donald Trump needs to apologize.

"In order to forgive somebody, that individual needs to repent and apologize. And I don't think America has seen that from our President in any scenario," said Jerushah Armfield on CNN's "Erin Burnett OutFront."

The comments came Friday evening, as the American evangelist's granddaughter joined CNN's Jim Sciutto for a live conversation that quickly touched upon the syntax surrounding Trump's alleged comments describing Haiti and other nations as "shithole" countries.

"I think a lot of times people seem to be focusing on the language that he used, which really wasn't the issue," said Armfield. She referred to other evangelical Christians -- including her uncle Franklin Graham, who defended Trump's language i n a CNN interview earlier this week -- and it's her feeling that word choice was not Trump's biggest error.

"I think it was the context of what he said, around the language that he used," she noted, adding "I think it was the disheartening, dehumanizing comments that were said around the word."

Read More