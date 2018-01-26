What's happening in sport? Five things to know

Breaking News
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 26: Roger Federer of Switzerland plays a forehand in his semi-final match against Hyeon Chung of South Korea on day 12 of the 2018 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 26, 2018 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

Updated 10:07 AM ET, Fri January 26, 2018

(CNN)Philippe Coutinho's Barcelona career is up and running.

Three weeks after his $170M move from Liverpool to Camp Nou, the 25-year-old came off the bench in the 68th minute as the Catalans progressed to the Copa del Rey final, beating Espanyol 2-0 on the night and 2-1 on aggregate.
Coutinho was denied his first assist when Luis Suarez squandered a gilt-edged scoring opportunity after the Brazilian had squared the ball into the Uruguayan's path.
Suarez said he would try harder next time after shooting directly at the keeper.
Coutinho, who until had been nursing a thigh injury, was just happy to get going.
"For me it was a great night," he said. "Very special to play my first minutes for this club. I leave here very happy and excited."
And the Manchester club Alexis Sanchez has signed for is ... United.
Sanchez had linked with a move to Manchester City, but the 29-year-old Chilean has opted to join Jose Mourinho's United.
Photos: Major transfers during the 2018 January window
And the Manchester club Alexis Sanchez has signed for is ... United.
Sanchez had linked with a move to Manchester City, but the 29-year-old Chilean has opted to join Jose Mourinho's United.
Meanwhile Henrikh Mkhitaryan has left Manchester United to join Arsenal in the transfer swap involving Sanchez.
Meanwhile Henrikh Mkhitaryan has left Manchester United to join Arsenal in the transfer swap involving Sanchez.
Carlos Tevez returned to boyhood club Boca Juniors from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, where he was the highest paid player in the world -- earning a reported $900,000 per week.
Carlos Tevez returned to boyhood club Boca Juniors from Chinese Super League side Shanghai Shenhua, where he was the highest paid player in the world -- earning a reported $900,000 per week.
Philippe Coutinho has joined Barcelona from Liverpool in a transfer widely reported to be worth $170 million.
Philippe Coutinho has joined Barcelona from Liverpool in a transfer widely reported to be worth $170 million.
Besiktas' forward Cenk Tosun is set to join Everton for a reported £27 million fee, making him the most expensive player in Turkish Super Lig history. "It is just personal terms now, the final stage," said manager Sam Allardyce on Thursday.
Besiktas' forward Cenk Tosun is set to join Everton for a reported £27 million fee, making him the most expensive player in Turkish Super Lig history. "It is just personal terms now, the final stage," said manager Sam Allardyce on Thursday.
Liverpool paid $101 million for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk -- a world record for a defender. The Merseyside club had tried to sign the Dutch international during the 2017 summer transfer window, but a potential deal was scuppered after Liverpool was forced to apologize for making an alleged illegal approach for the 26-year-old.
Liverpool paid $101 million for Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk -- a world record for a defender. The Merseyside club had tried to sign the Dutch international during the 2017 summer transfer window, but a potential deal was scuppered after Liverpool was forced to apologize for making an alleged illegal approach for the 26-year-old.
Portuguese international Adrien Silva finally joined Leicester City from Sporting Lisbon for a reported $29 million. Silva has been in limbo for the last four months after paperwork relating to his transfer was submitted 14 seconds too late on the final day of the summer transfer window on August 31.
Portuguese international Adrien Silva finally joined Leicester City from Sporting Lisbon for a reported $29 million. Silva has been in limbo for the last four months after paperwork relating to his transfer was submitted 14 seconds too late on the final day of the summer transfer window on August 31.
Diego Costa is back at Spanish club Atletico Madrid for a second spell. The Spain international rejoined Atletico from Chelsea in a $77 million deal after the two clubs agreed his transfer September. When Costa signed Atletico was operating under a FIFA ban on registering news players until January, so the Spanish club's record signing is only now eligible to play.
Diego Costa is back at Spanish club Atletico Madrid for a second spell. The Spain international rejoined Atletico from Chelsea in a $77 million deal after the two clubs agreed his transfer September. When Costa signed Atletico was operating under a FIFA ban on registering news players until January, so the Spanish club's record signing is only now eligible to play.
Evergreen Federer eyes 20th slam

You have to go back to July 2003 when Roger Federer competed in his first gram slam final.
On Sunday at the Australian Open he will contest his 30th in a quest to win a 20th major title.
The 36-year-old will be fresh, too. He spent just 62 minutes on court after his semifinal opponent Hyeon Chung was forced to retire in the second set.
A seventh final in Melbourne awaits Federer on Sunday where he will face Marin Cilic.
The omens are good for Federer -- he has an 8-1 head-to-head record against Cilic -- the Croat's only win came en route to his 2014 US Open title.
Federer crushed Cilic in straight sets at last year's Wimbledon final, but their most recent match-up came unexpectedly during the winter break.
"We actually saw each other on vacation," Federer revealed after his semifinal win.
"We played together in the Maldives a couple of months ago. We were both looking for a hitting partner and we were both there. It was the weirdest thing!
"I told him the practice in the tropics helped us get to the final this time around."
Tiger's 'fun' return

"A little rusty" was Tiger Woods' assessment after shooting a level par opening round at the Farmers Insurance Open on Thursday.
Woods is seven shots off the pace - set by compatriot Tony Finau - but showed glimpses of his former self narrowly missing out on a hole-in-one at the par 3 16th.
"I still feel the same excitement, the same nerves," said Woods, a seven-time winner of the event. "I was probably a little rusty, but it was fun to compete again."
USA Gymnastics ultimatum

The fallout from the Larry Nassar sex abuse scandal continues.
The US Olympic Committee (USOC) has threatened to withdraw USA Gymnastics' status as a governing body unless its remaining board members resign by next Wednesday (January 31).
Three top board members resigned earlier this week, but the Indianapolis-based governing body has 18 other board positions.
Nassar victim: I wondered if it would ever end
"We do not base these requirements on any knowledge that any individual USAG staff or board members had a role in fostering or obscuring Nassar's actions," Scott Blackmun, CEO of USOC wrote, according to a letter obtained by CNN.
"Our position comes from a clear sense that USAG culture needs fundamental rebuilding."
Nassar, a former national team doctor, was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison on Wednesday.
'Mythical' mascots

And finally, organizers of the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan have revealed the tournament's official mascots.
The "mythical, lion-like" creatures christened "Ren" and "G" have faces shaped like a rugby ball and are seriously fluffy.
Photos: Here to cheer
"Ren" and "G" are unveiled as the mascots for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.
Photos: Here to cheer
"Ren" and "G" are unveiled as the mascots for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.
&quot;Ren&quot; and &quot;G&quot; are unveiled as the mascots for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.
"Ren" and "G" are unveiled as the mascots for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.
&quot;Ren&quot; and &quot;G&quot; are unveiled as the mascots for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.
"Ren" and "G" are unveiled as the mascots for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.
&quot;Ren&quot; and &quot;G&quot; are unveiled as the mascots for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.
"Ren" and "G" are unveiled as the mascots for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.
&quot;Ren&quot; and &quot;G&quot; are unveiled as the mascots for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.
"Ren" and "G" are unveiled as the mascots for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.
&quot;Ren&quot; and &quot;G&quot; are unveiled as the mascots for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.
"Ren" and "G" are unveiled as the mascots for the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.
Their purpose? "To spread the spirit of rugby from Japan to Asia and to the rest of the world," say organizers.
    Look out for them in cyberspace, too.