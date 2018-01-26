Story highlights Amaechi tells CNN people underestimate the "almost supernatural" position of sport in society

He adds that while it's an "institutional" problem, it can be changed

(CNN) Larry Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University doctor who admitted to using his medical position to assault and molest girls under the guise of medical treatment, was sentenced by a judge in Michigan to 40 to 175 years in prison on Wednesday. This comes after more than 150 women and girls said in court that he sexually abused them over the past two decades.

The stories that these women and girls have told in court shocked many, and questions remain on what USA Gymnastics and Michigan State knew and when, as well as how this sexual abuse could go on for so long.

John Amaechi, a psychologist, author and a former NBA player, told CNN Sport's Amanda Davies in a recent interview -- recorded before Nassar's sentencing -- that people underestimate the "almost supernatural" position of sport in society, saying it's like church.

"Sometimes people don't realize their zeal, their passion, their love of sport as an adult," Amaechi said.

"Anyone who thinks a child is making a proactive decision that they want to have a lifetime in gymnastics at the age of five is kidding themselves.

