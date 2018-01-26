Trump dodges questions about vulgar Africa remark

(CNN) US President Donald Trump hailed his country's "great relationships" with Rwanda after meeting Friday with its leader, Paul Kagame, but did not say whether they had discussed Trump's reportedly vulgar remark about African nations earlier this month.

Trump said he had had "tremendous discussions" with President Kagame in a sit-down during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"We have trade with Rwanda and just general, I would say, great relationships," Trump said. "It's an honor to have you as a friend."

Kagame, who is also the current head of the African Union, a body that brings together the leaders of the continent's 55 leaders, thanked Trump for the support Rwanda has received from the United States.

