(CNN) US President Donald Trump said Friday he would apologize for retweeting a series of posts by a UK far-right group, saying he didn't know who they were at the time.

In November the US President retweeted three inflammatory videos posted by the deputy leader of ultra-nationalist political group Britain First, purportedly showing Muslims assaulting people and, in one video, smashing a statue of the Virgin Mary.

Speaking to British broadcaster ITV , Trump said he "knew nothing" about the group and didn't want to be involved with them.

"It was done because I am a big believer in fighting radical Islam terror, this was a depiction of radical Islamic terror," he added. "If you're telling me they're horrible people, horrible racist people I would certainly apologize if you would like me to do that."

"I am the least racist person that anybody is going to meet. Certainly I wasn't endorsing anybody," Trump said.