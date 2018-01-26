Trump Cabinet secretaries shrug off boss' attempt to fire Mueller

Story highlights Trump is overseas in Davos as news broke he tried to fire Mueller last June

(CNN) Three of President Donald Trump's Cabinet secretaries on Friday downplayed the news that the President attempted to fire special counsel Robert Mueller last year.

"I know nothing about that," Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told CNN while overseas with the President for the World Economic Forum in Davos.

When asked if the special counsel's investigation creates a cloud over the conference, Tillerson simply replied, "No."

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross also denied that the special counsel's probe is a distraction at the forum.

"Oh, you'll see. Nothing is going to change. The President is in very good spirits," Ross told CNN.

