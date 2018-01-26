Here are the times Republicans tried to undermine the Russia investigation

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, his White House and some of his Republican allies on Capitol Hill have repeatedly sought to undermine Robert Mueller's investigation ever since he was named special counsel in May.

Those attacks have also led Trump and some in the GOP to attack the FBI and Department of Justice.

Here's a look at all the times Republican lawmakers tried to undermine the Russia investigation.

Devin Nunes recused himself, but kept investigating anyway

House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes continued to be a powerful force in the House's Russia investigation, despite his promise that he stepped aside as the head of the probe as he came under scrutiny himself from the House Ethics Committee.

Read More