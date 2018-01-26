Story highlights Haley said the rumors are "disgusting" and "offensive"

A line in the book says Trump has been spending "a notable amount of private time with Haley"

Washington (CNN) US Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley says a rumor sparked by "Fire and Fury" author Michael Wolff is "disgusting" and illustrates the kinds of accusations women in the workplace face.

"It is absolutely not true," Haley told Politico's podcast " Women Rule ," which aired Thursday. She was referring to a rumor that she has carried on an affair with President Donald Trump, which has not been verified by CNN.

Haley argued that the rumor speaks to a larger issue that women in power face in the workplace.

"But it goes to a bigger issue that we need to always be conscious of. At every point in my life, I've noticed that if you speak your mind and you're strong about it and you say what you believe, there is a small percentage of people that resent that," Haley said. "And the way they deal with it is to try and throw arrows -- lies or not -- to diminish you."

Haley, who was South Carolina's first female governor before taking a role in the administration, said she has had to weather similar attacks and salacious rumors throughout her career in politics.

Read More