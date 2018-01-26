EPA withdraws regulation on 'major sources' of pollution

Story highlights The "once in always in" policy was first implemented in 1995 under the Clean Air Act

The announcement follows several administration moves to roll back environmental regulations

Washington (CNN) The Environmental Protection Agency is withdrawing a policy that requires facilities, such as power plants, that are "major" sources of hazardous air pollutants to remain classified as major sources even if they lowered their emissions.

Rolling back the policy, which was first implemented in 1995 under the Clean Air Act, follows several moves by the Trump administration to rescind environmental regulations. Environmentalists charge that the moves have often had the effect of benefiting the industries the agency is supposed to be regulating, as opposed to protecting health and the environment.

The move allows major facilities to be reclassified as "area" sources after they reduce the air toxins they emit to levels below what defines a major source. A major source, according to the EPA's standards, emits 10 tons or more of pollutants a year or 25 tons or more of a combination of pollutants.

The EPA argued that the "once in always in" policy has been a "longstanding disincentive" to pursue technology that would cut pollution.

