(CNN) When Eminem unleashed on President Donald Trump at the BET Hip Hop Awards awhile back, he did something that few musicians have done before: He directed his ire toward his own fans, some of whom are Trump supporters.

And since then, the Detroit rapper said, he has no regrets.

"At the end of the day, if I did lose half my fan base, then so be it, because I feel like I stood up for what was right and I'm on the right side of this," he told Billboard in an interview posted Thursday . "I don't see how somebody could be middle class, busting their a-- every single day, paycheck to paycheck, who thinks that that f------ billionaire is gonna help you."

When the iconic emcee slammed the President in an explosive 4.5-minute cypher freestyle, "The Storm," this line directed at his own fans particularly stood out because artists often avoid offending their supporters:

