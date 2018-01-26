McGahn's push to reshape the judiciary

Washington (CNN) White House counsel Donald McGahn made one thing clear to those who have worked closely with him in recent weeks: He wasn't going anywhere.

But that confidence grew more complicated Thursday night after the explosive revelation that Trump attempted to fire special counsel Robert Mueller last summer and backed down only after McGahn threatened to quit. For a President loathe to be challenged by staff, the publicity surrounding McGahn's threat could leave him subject to Trump's ire.

McGahn declined to comment for this story. At the White House on Friday, there seemed to be no change in his mood, according to an official.

As the Russia investigation plays out, McGahn has taken a long view toward policy issues that he thinks could serve as legacy issues for Trump. He recently met with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley about installing more conservatives in the judiciary. He's taken a keen interest in deregulatory issues.

His drive to reshape the judiciary has fueled him during the tumult of the past year. McGahn, McConnell and Grassley have moved with lightning speed to place conservatives at all levels of the judiciary. Grassley announced at the end of last term that they had broken records by confirming 12 nominees for federal appeals courts.

