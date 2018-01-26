Clinton kept adviser on 2008 campaign despite sexual harassment allegation

(CNN) Hillary Clinton decided not to fire a senior adviser on her 2008 presidential campaign who had been accused of sexual harassment, against the recommendation of her campaign manager, two sources who worked on the 2008 campaign tell CNN.

A female campaign staffer had accused Clinton's faith adviser, Burns Strider, of harassment that included inappropriate touching, kissing her forehead and sending her suggestive emails, the sources said. The woman shared an office with Strider.

After hearing of the complaint, Clinton campaign manager Patti Solis Doyle and other senior aides urged Clinton to fire Strider, but Clinton declined to dismiss him and kept him on for the rest of her failed run for the Democratic nomination, the sources said.

"Patti wanted him out but she was overruled," one source said.

The other source said Clinton made clear that "we should explore other options" than firing Strider. "I certainly thought he should just be fired," the source added.

