Trump is heading for ultimate failure in Middle East peace bid

(CNN) Two events this week reflect stunning and unprecedented trend lines in US Middle East policy. First, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley blasted the remarks that Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas made against the United States last week. And President Donald Trump in Davos praised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and threatened the Palestinians with aid cutoffs -- shortly before his formal meeting with Netanyahu.

Never has any US administration so purposely or willfully aligned itself with the interests and politics of the Israeli government nor orchestrated a campaign of pressure against an already dysfunctional and directionless Palestine.

These policies are largely seen as good politics in "Trumpland" and reflect the President's preternatural tendency to think about his base and how to preserve it. But they are likely to have significant foreign policy implications.

Without some significant course correction, Trump's pursuit of his ultimate deal is almost certain to turn into the ultimate failure. Still, how much he cares about this issue is arguable, and as long as the politics turn out right -- Palestinians taking the hit instead of Israel, particularly in an election year -- the Trump administration may not care all that much.

Hand in glove: My own prediction at the start of this administration was that it was only a matter of time before Netanyahu and Trump -- both with large and brittle egos -- would eventually annoy the hell out of one another, most likely on some issue related to Israel's treatment of Palestinians. Not only has that not happened, but on most every issue, from Iran to the peace process to recognizing Jerusalem as Israel's capital to defending Israel at the United Nations, the Trump administration has sided with Israel.

