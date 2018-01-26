Why the military's long reckoning with sexual assault can help us now

Mike Turner, a Republican, represents Ohio's 10th District in Congress. Niki Tsongas, a Democrat, represents the 3rd District of Massachusetts. The views expressed here are solely those of the authors.

(CNN) In 2007, Lance Corporal Maria Lauterbach reported being raped by a fellow Marine. Several months later, he murdered her. During the eight months between Lauterbach's alleged assault and her murder, she was forced to show up to work every day and serve alongside Cesar Laurean, who was convicted of her first-degree murder. According to the Columbus Dispatch, she was denied a request for a base transfer, and according to NBC and others, endured retaliation from peers and superiors, and consistently struggled to find support from a chain of command and system that favored apathy over action.

This tragedy brought to light devastating flaws in the military hierarchy and its justice system; flaws that we discovered fueled a predatory culture. But Maria's story, and those of countless other alleged victims of military sexual assault, have also prompted historic changes to military policy (including new procedures for how the Pentagon investigates assault charges, new systems of reporting, and processes to shield victims from retaliation after reporting) and continue to influence the sustained push to change military culture for the better.

For the better part of a decade, we have worked with the military to identify root causes and institute safeguards that prevent sexual harassment and sexual assault and increase support for survivors.

But the organizational failures at the root of sexual harassment and assault are not unique to the military. Leaders abusing their authority; cultures that frequently close ranks to prevent negative attention; victims suffering retaliation; assailants protected by their colleagues; lack of institutional support; unclear or obstructed paths to justice -- these are the same shortcomings now being revealed across industries, from entertainment to education; media to Congress. Sexual harassment and sexual assault in professional workplaces is widespread in America -- but there are positive steps we can take.

While not an apples-to-apples comparison, many of the systemic changes instituted over the past decade within the military can be translated to the civilian sector.