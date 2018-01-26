The economy is not Trump's ticket to 2020 victory

Issac Bailey is an interim member of The Charlotte Observer editorial board and the 2016 James K. Batten Professor of Public Policy at Davidson College. He was a 2014 Harvard University Nieman fellow. Follow him on Twitter: @ijbailey. The views expressed are his own.

(CNN) Donald Trump became the first US president to speak at the World Economic Forum in Davos and bragged, like he often has, about the state of the American economy. It won't save his presidency.

Something that Trump fans, and even #NeverTrumpers (like New York Times columnist Bret Stephens ) don't seem to understand: it's no longer just "the economy, stupid." Why? Because Donald Trump and his most ardent supporters spent the Obama era setting a new precedent: that good economic news is to be ignored, downplayed or disbelieved -- or at least never credited to the guy in the White House.

Issac Bailey

They did this during the presidency of the first black man to hold that office -- a man who had helped to steer the US economy from the brink of collapse into the longest monthly job creation streak in the country's history.

That Trump supporters then turned around and were able to elect a man who rose to national political prominence while using open bigotry shows that the new standard was now in place: voters will give as much credit for a good economy in November, 2018, or in 2020 as Trump fans gave President Obama.

While Trump has talked up economic performance during his first year, it was simply a repeat of what we saw during the final Obama years: solid quarters of growth bracketed by slower growth; monthly job increases and historically low jobless claims; and high levels of inequality. In 2017, the economy grew 2.3% -- in line with its performance under Obama. But under Obama, the poor and middle class had their biggest annual wage increase ever, and more Americans had health insurance than ever.