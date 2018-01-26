Story highlights Tiger Woods makes competitive golf return

American hits even-par round of 72

Compatriot Tony Finau leads after first round

(CNN) After three birdies, three bogeys and an even-par round of 72, Tiger Woods could have been forgiven for letting out a sigh of relief.

At long last, as the packed crowds at Torrey Pines proved, the 14-time major winner was back in action.

Woods might not have troubled the leaders at the Farmer's Insurance Open -- he sits seven shots behind fellow American Tony Finau after Thursday's first round -- but the 42-year-old did offer glimpses of his old self.

"I still feel the same excitement, the same nerves," said Woods, a seven-time winner of the Californian event. "I was probably a little rusty, but it was fun to compete again."

Woods secured a ninth-place finish at the 18-man Hero World Challenge charity event in December 2017, but this was his first competitive appearance on the PGA Tour for 12 months.