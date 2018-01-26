Paris is still on flood alert even though the rain has stopped

Paris (CNN) Paris remained on flood alert Friday as water levels in the River Seine continued to rise after days of torrential rain.

The Seine burst its banks earlier this week when water levels reached just over 5 meters (17 feet). There were fears that the water could peak at 6.2 meters (just over 20 feet) on Saturday.

But after it stopped raining on Friday, the French meteorological service Meteo France said that was unlikely.

Record rainfall has caused the banks of the Seine river in Paris to overflow, flooding surrounding streets and causing travel disruptions.

In the center of Paris, the downpour disrupted some metro and train services while walkways and roads near the river were closed.

The Louvre, which is next to the river, partially closed one wing as a cautionary measure. Louvre officials told CNN that the museum expects the lower level of the Islamic wing to remain closed until at least Monday and they have protocols in place to protect valuable artworks should the situation deteriorate. Parisians were nevertheless unfazed, saying the deluge had not impacted their daily lives too much.

