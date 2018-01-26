Gwyneth Paltrow: Chris Martin 'is like my brother'

Story highlights Paltrow appeared on Colbert's show

(CNN) Exes Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have managed to segue their past love into more of a sibling type situation.

The actress and "Goop" founder appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Thursday and talked about her relationship with the Coldplay frontman.

The pair famously decided to "consciously uncouple" in 2014 after 11 years of marriage and two children, but Paltrow said they are still close.

"He's really like my brother," Paltrow told Colbert. "We're very familial. It's nice."

Colbert pointed out that they are so close that Paltrow even brunches with Martin and her now fiancé, producer Brad Falchuk.

