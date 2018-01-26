Breaking News

Gwyneth Paltrow: Chris Martin 'is like my brother'

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Updated 10:09 AM ET, Fri January 26, 2018

Gwyneth Paltrow and ex-husband Chris Martin have maintained a close relationship, she says.
(CNN)Exes Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have managed to segue their past love into more of a sibling type situation.

The actress and "Goop" founder appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" Thursday and talked about her relationship with the Coldplay frontman.
The pair famously decided to "consciously uncouple" in 2014 after 11 years of marriage and two children, but Paltrow said they are still close.
    "He's really like my brother," Paltrow told Colbert. "We're very familial. It's nice."
    Colbert pointed out that they are so close that Paltrow even brunches with Martin and her now fiancé, producer Brad Falchuk.
    Calling divorce "terrible," "painful" and "hard," Paltrow said it's not that she and Martin are more evolved than others, they just decided to put their children -- Apple, 13 and Moses, 11 -- first
    "I think that we really genuinely wanted our kids to be as unscathed as possible and we thought if we could really maintain the family even though we weren't a couple that was kind of the goal," she said. "So that's what we've tried to do."