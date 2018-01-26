US, South Korea to resume military exercises after Winter Olympics

(CNN) Joint military exercises involving tens of thousands of troops from the United States and South Korea are set to resume after the 2018 Winter Olympics, a South Korean defense official said Friday.

The US and South Korea agreed to put the annual military drills on hold after North and South Korea announced they were talking for the first time in two years. The initial talks involved the North's proposal to send an Olympic delegation to the Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The exercises, code-named Key Resolve and Foal Eagle, are carried out annually in March and April, usually drawing a fierce response from the North Korean regime.

"Though it is too early to disclose the exact date and size of the planned joint exercises, they will be carried out after the Olympics," Choi Hyun-soo, spokeswoman for South Korea's Ministry of National Defense, told reporters.