How Australia is failing its indigenous population

(CNN) Indigenous Australians may as well be living in the different country from the rest of the population.

Every year on January 26, Australia Day, huge numbers of people gather to celebrate living in one of the world's safest and most affluent countries.

But on basic standards of living -- from health, to education, to employment -- Australia's Indigenous population is being left far behind.

"As a wealthy country this continues to be our shame," said Romlie Mokok, chief executive of Australia's Lowitja Institute, which conducts research into the health and well-being of indigenous groups.

