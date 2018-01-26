Breaking News

Must-watch videos of the week

By Karol Brinkley, CNN

Updated 7:46 AM ET, Fri January 26, 2018

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

(CNN)The judge in the Larry Nassar case has no time for the convicted sexual predator. A school bus slides down an icy hill. Here are some of the top videos of the week that you don't want to miss.

A letter draws gasps

Judge reads from Nassar&#39;s letter, tosses it
Judge reads from Nassar's letter, tosses it

    JUST WATCHED

    Judge reads from Nassar's letter, tosses it

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Judge reads from Nassar's letter, tosses it 02:16
Judge Rosemarie Aquilina read and dismissed a letter recently written by the ex-USA Gymnastics doctor before sentencing him up to 175 years in prison for decades of sexual abuse. The letter "tells me you still don't get it," Aquilina told Nassar, tossing the letter.

Bus loses control

    School bus loses control, slides down icy hill
    school bus icy hill crash orig bpb_00003811

      JUST WATCHED

      School bus loses control, slides down icy hill

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    School bus loses control, slides down icy hill 00:49
    A Massachusetts woman captured video of a school bus losing control and sliding backward on an icy hill. The bus took out a mailbox and collided with a car stranded on the ice.
    Read More

    Don Lemon points to Trump on press attacks

    Don Lemon to Trump: What grade are you in?
    Don Lemon to Trump: What grade are you in?

      JUST WATCHED

      Don Lemon to Trump: What grade are you in?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Don Lemon to Trump: What grade are you in? 04:09
    CNN's Don Lemon calls out President Donald Trump over his repeated attacks on the press after reports that the FBI arrested a man who allegedly threatened to kill CNN employees, citing "fake news."

    Congressman calls accuser his 'soul mate'

    CNN reporter&#39;s message to grown men
    CNN reporter's message to grown men

      JUST WATCHED

      CNN reporter's message to grown men

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    CNN reporter's message to grown men 01:14
    CNN's Kaitlan Collins reacts to a letter that US Rep. Patrick Meehan, R-Pennsylvania, wrote to a female aide who accused him of sexual harassment in which he called her his "soul mate."

    SAG host pokes fun at first lady

    Kristen Bell jabs at first lady Melania Trump
    sag awards kristen bell

      JUST WATCHED

      Kristen Bell jabs at first lady Melania Trump

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Kristen Bell jabs at first lady Melania Trump 00:56
    While hosting the Screen Actors Guild Awards, Kristen Bell took an apparent dig at first lady Melania Trump, who has said that combating cyberbullying would be her key focus during her time in the White House.