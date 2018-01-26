(CNN) Barry Sherman, a Canadian billionaire and philanthropist, and his wife, Honey Sherman, died in a double homicide, Toronto Police Detective Sgt. Susan Gomes said Friday at a news conference.

Gomes said the Shermans were "targeted," but she didn't offer a motive or say who might have killed them.

Police have not released many details about the killings and previously had not specified if the deaths were a double suicide, a murder-suicide or a double homicide.

The couple was last seen December 13. They were found dead December 15 on the swimming pool deck on the lower level of their Toronto home, Gomes said Friday.

Their bodies were in a semi-seated position with belts around their necks attached to a poolside railing, she said. Both bodies were clothed.

