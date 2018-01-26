Here's Chimamanda Adichie's epic clapback when asked if Nigeria has bookshops

Lagos, Nigeria (CNN) Nigerian writer Chimamanda Adichie was asked during an interview in France if there were any bookshops in her country -- and her clapback was epic.

"I think it reflects very poorly on French people that you have to ask me that question," she responded.

The audience erupted in applause as the incredulous "Americanah," author added: "I think surely... I mean it's 2018," she said in the video of the event posted by French news channel Loopsider.

On est en 2018, et une des plus grandes romancières au monde doit expliquer qu'il y a des librairies dans son pays. Restez jusqu'au bout pour voir la réponse brillante de Chimamanda Adichie : pic.twitter.com/C3o7CJXEc7 — Loopsider (@Loopsidernews) 26 January 2018

Adichie was the star guest at a global ideas event hosted by the French government called "La Nuit Des Idees" (A Night of Ideas).

Midway through the chat, she was asked if her books are read in Nigeria.

Read More