(CNN) The top 40 finalists have been named for the Regeneron Science Talent Search, a highly prestigious US-based competition that scouts out the nation's most promising high school scientists.

Alumni of the Science Talent Search, founded in 1942, include 13 Nobel Prize winners. One of these is Leon Cooper, who won the physics prize in 1972, whose name was later borrowed by creators of "The Big Bang Theory" for their resident know-it-all Sheldon Cooper. The competition can even boast of an Oscar-winner in its midst, as Natalie Portman was a semifinalist in the 1998.

This year's finalists, whittled down from a pool of 1,800 entrants, all received $25,000 awards, and are now competing for prizes up to $250,000. The prize fund has nearly doubled this year, totaling $3.1 million.

Though all the finalists are chosen from schools in the US, it as far from US-centric. Many are striving to tackle problems of great global importance -- be it climate change, medicine, space science or computing.

Kavya Kopparapu

