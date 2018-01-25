Breaking News

The Science Talent Search is not your average science fair. Conducted by the Society for Science and the Public since 1942, its US-wide search for the brightest students has seen 13 future Nobel Laureates pass through the competition. Scroll through the gallery to discover more about them.
Winner of the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/physics/laureates/1972/cooper-bio.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Nobel Prize in Physics&lt;/a&gt; in 1972, Leon Cooper took part in the Science Talent Search in 1947 and was a finalist for his project on penicillin-resistant bacteria. He received the highest award in physics for jointly developing the theory of superconductivity, when some metals, when cooled, exhibit zero electrical resistance.
Competing in the 1946 iteration of the competition, Edelman shared the 1972 &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/medicine/laureates/1972/edelman-facts.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine&lt;/a&gt; with Rodney Porter. Both had independently researched the chemical make-up of antibodies, establishing their Y-shaped structure (pictured).
Mottelson&#39;s relationship with the Science Talent Search dates back further than any other Nobel-winning alumni, becoming a finalist in 1944. Born in Illinois, he received the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/physics/laureates/1975/mottelson-facts.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Nobel Prize in Physics&lt;/a&gt; in 1975 for developing &quot;the theory of the structure of the atomic nucleus,&quot; based on the connection between collective and particle motion of atomic nuclei.
Recipient of the 1979 &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/physics/laureates/1979/glashow-facts.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Nobel Prize in Physics&lt;/a&gt;, Glashow was a finalist in the 1950 Science Talent Search. The New York-native won his Nobel for his contribution to &quot;the theory of the unified weak and electromagnetic interaction between elementary particles.&quot;
A finalist in the 1949 Science Talent Search, the Washington-native won the 1980 &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/chemistry/laureates/1980/gilbert-facts.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Nobel Prize in Chemistry&lt;/a&gt; for &quot;the determination of base sequences in nucleic acid,&quot; furthering our knowledge of DNA and gene sequencing.
Hoffmann competed in the 1955 Search and was a recipient of the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/chemistry/laureates/1981/hoffmann-facts.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Nobel Prize in Chemistry&lt;/a&gt; in 1981. He made the top ten in the student competition, but was awarded top honors by the Nobel committee for his work theorizing chemical reactions -- particularly the orbit of electrons.
Awarded the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/physics/laureates/2004/wilczek-facts.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Nobel Prize in Physics&lt;/a&gt; in 2004 took fourth place in the 1967 Science Talent Search. While at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology he won as part of a team of three &quot;for the discovery of asymptotic freedom in the theory of the strong interaction&quot; -- a theory that when quarks, a subatomic particle, come close to one another, they act like free particles.
&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/physics/laureates/2005/hall-facts.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;2005 Nobel Prize in Physics&lt;/a&gt; recipient (left) participated in 1952. He was one of four people in 2005 awarded a Nobel Prize for developing laser-based precision spectroscopy, including &quot;the optical comb technique&quot; -- a way to measure frequencies with high precision.
The &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/chemistry/laureates/2008/tsien-facts.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;2008 Nobel Prize in Chemistry&lt;/a&gt; winner kick started his career by winning the 1968 Science Talent Search for his project on metal atoms in complex molecules. The Nobel was awarded &quot;for the discovery and development of the green fluorescent protein, GFP,&quot; which produces a shimmering light. Tsien has returned to STS &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.societyforscience.org/content/ssp-blog/roger-tsien-illuminates-life-intel-sts-2010-finalists&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;alumni events&lt;/a&gt;, recalling how he loved conducting chemistry experiments in his home as a young child.
Roth also competed in the 1968 Search, going on to win the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/economic-sciences/laureates/2012/roth-facts.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;2012 Nobel Prize in Economics&lt;/a&gt; &quot;for the theory of stable allocations and the practice of market design.&quot; His work &quot;demonstrated that stability was critical to successful matching methods,&quot; creating systems &quot;matching doctors with hospitals, school children with schools, and organ donors with patients.&quot;
&quot;Top Boy&quot; in the 1947 talent search, Karplus was awarded his &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/chemistry/laureates/2013/karplus-facts.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Nobel Prize in Chemistry&lt;/a&gt; in 2013 &quot;&quot;for the development of multiscale models for complex chemical systems.&quot; Karplus&#39; winning project from 1947 focused on &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.annualreviews.org/doi/full/10.1146/annurev.biophys.33.110502.133350#_i5&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the life of alcids&lt;/a&gt;, web-footed diving birds, based on trips to New England during winter.
Modrich arrives with Sweden&#39;s Princess Madeleine at the Nobel Banquet in 2015. The STS 1964 alumni won his&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/chemistry/laureates/2015/modrich-facts.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; Nobel Prize in Chemistry&lt;/a&gt; &quot;for mechanistic studies of DNA repair,&quot; shedding light on the causes of cancer and how we age.
Thorne took part in the 1958 iteration of the student competition, going on to win the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nobelprize.org/nobel_prizes/physics/laureates/2017/thorne-facts.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Nobel Prize in Physics&lt;/a&gt; in 2017 for his work in the observation of &lt;a href=&quot;https://edition.cnn.com/2016/02/11/us/gravitational-waves-feat/index.html&quot;&gt;gravitational waves&lt;/a&gt;. His knowledge of space saw him serve as scientific consultant and executive producer of Christopher Nolan&#39;s 2014 blockbuster &quot;Interstellar.&quot;
Story highlights

  • Finalists of US student science competition are all aged between 16 and 18 years
  • Alumni of the competition have gone on to win 13 Nobel Prizes and an Oscar
  • The winner will be announced on March 13

(CNN)The top 40 finalists have been named for the Regeneron Science Talent Search, a highly prestigious US-based competition that scouts out the nation's most promising high school scientists.

Alumni of the Science Talent Search, founded in 1942, include 13 Nobel Prize winners. One of these is Leon Cooper, who won the physics prize in 1972, whose name was later borrowed by creators of "The Big Bang Theory" for their resident know-it-all Sheldon Cooper. The competition can even boast of an Oscar-winner in its midst, as Natalie Portman was a semifinalist in the 1998.
This year's finalists, whittled down from a pool of 1,800 entrants, all received $25,000 awards, and are now competing for prizes up to $250,000. The prize fund has nearly doubled this year, totaling $3.1 million.
    Though all the finalists are chosen from schools in the US, it as far from US-centric. Many are striving to tackle problems of great global importance -- be it climate change, medicine, space science or computing.
    Kavya Kopparapu
    Kavya Kopparapu
    Finalist 17-year-old Kavya Kopparapu has developed a tool called GlioVision, which she says will help tackle gliobastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer, by generating vital information about tumors in seconds, from just a biopsy slide.
    Syamantak Payra
    Syamantak Payra
    Syamantak Payra, aged 16, has devised another potential medical breakthrough with his smart bionic leg brace. So far, the tests are positive, he says, claiming the brace restored the walking gait of a polio patient's paralyzed leg.
    Yet the entries are by no means all medical. Raley Schweinfurth, 18 years old, launched a three-year investigation into the effect of insecticides on the gradually-diminishing bee population. Her results give insight into the length of time honey samples might be contaminated, and a possible solution for removing the insecticide from infected areas.
    Raley Schweinfurth
    Raley Schweinfurth
    One finalist has even invented an algorithm to speed up traffic. Alice Zhang, aged 17, has developed a system that detects approaching cars and allows them through depending on the real-time situation. It allows cars to pass, so long as there's no risk of them colliding, and prioritizes those that have been queuing for longer.
    Nitya Parthasarathy's proposal is equally suited to the 21st century: a "spell check" for gender stereotypes. She created algorithms, based on artificial intelligence, that automatically identify biased language in text. What's more, Parthasarathy says the algorithms can also recognize whether a certain behavior tends to be associated with a gender.
    All 40 finalists will travel to Washington D.C. in March for a rigorous judging process. The winners will be announced on March 13.