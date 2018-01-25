Breaking News

NASA 'goes for gold' Thursday with successful mission launch

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 7:19 PM ET, Thu January 25, 2018

NASA&#39;s Global-scale Observations of the Limb and Disk mission -- known as the GOLD mission -- will examine the response of the upper atmosphere to force from the sun, the magnetosphere and the lower atmosphere.
NASA's Global-scale Observations of the Limb and Disk mission -- known as the GOLD mission -- will examine the response of the upper atmosphere to force from the sun, the magnetosphere and the lower atmosphere.
Bright swaths of red in the upper atmosphere, known as airglow, can be seen in this image taken from the International Space Station. NASA&#39;s ICON mission, with a potential launch in 2018, will observe how interactions between terrestrial weather and a layer of charged particles called the ionosphere create the colorful glow.
Bright swaths of red in the upper atmosphere, known as airglow, can be seen in this image taken from the International Space Station. NASA's ICON mission, with a potential launch in 2018, will observe how interactions between terrestrial weather and a layer of charged particles called the ionosphere create the colorful glow.
This is an artist&#39;s concept of the Solar Probe Plus spacecraft approaching the sun. In order to unlock the mysteries of the corona, but also to protect a society that is increasingly dependent on technology from the threats of space weather, we will send Solar Probe Plus to touch the sun.
This is an artist's concept of the Solar Probe Plus spacecraft approaching the sun. In order to unlock the mysteries of the corona, but also to protect a society that is increasingly dependent on technology from the threats of space weather, we will send Solar Probe Plus to touch the sun.
This illustration shows light beams from Earth pushing a tiny spacecraft&#39;s sail. The proposed Breakthrough Starshot project would send hundreds of &quot;nanocraft&quot; space probes 4.37 light years away -- at speeds of up to 100 million miles an hour -- to to explore Alpha Centauri, our nearest star system. The ambitious project is many years away from becoming reality.
This illustration shows light beams from Earth pushing a tiny spacecraft's sail. The proposed Breakthrough Starshot project would send hundreds of "nanocraft" space probes 4.37 light years away -- at speeds of up to 100 million miles an hour -- to to explore Alpha Centauri, our nearest star system. The ambitious project is many years away from becoming reality.
Philanthropist Yuri Milner, left, and astrophysicist Stephen Hawking host a press conference to announce Breakthrough Starshot on Tuesday, April 12, in New York City. Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg also sits on the mission&#39;s board of directors.
Philanthropist Yuri Milner, left, and astrophysicist Stephen Hawking host a press conference to announce Breakthrough Starshot on Tuesday, April 12, in New York City. Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg also sits on the mission's board of directors.
No spacecraft had ever gone to Pluto before NASA&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/newhorizons/main/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;New Horizons&lt;/a&gt; made its fly-by on July 14, 2015. The probe sent back amazing, detailed images of Pluto and its largest moon, Charon. It also dazzled scientists with new information about Pluto&#39;s atmosphere and landscape. New Horizons is still going today, heading out into the Kuiper Belt.
No spacecraft had ever gone to Pluto before NASA's New Horizons made its fly-by on July 14, 2015. The probe sent back amazing, detailed images of Pluto and its largest moon, Charon. It also dazzled scientists with new information about Pluto's atmosphere and landscape. New Horizons is still going today, heading out into the Kuiper Belt.
This image shows the Curiosity rover doing a test drill on a rock dubbed &quot;Bonanza King&quot; to see if it would be a good place to dig deeper and take a sample. &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/msl/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Curiosity was launched in 2011&lt;/a&gt;, and it is the most advanced rover ever built. It&#39;s helping scientists determine whether Mars is, or ever was, habitable for life forms.
This image shows the Curiosity rover doing a test drill on a rock dubbed "Bonanza King" to see if it would be a good place to dig deeper and take a sample. Curiosity was launched in 2011, and it is the most advanced rover ever built. It's helping scientists determine whether Mars is, or ever was, habitable for life forms.
The &lt;a href=&quot;http://kepler.nasa.gov/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kepler space observatory&lt;/a&gt; is the first NASA mission dedicated to finding Earth-size planets in or near the habitable zones of stars. Launched in 2009, Kepler has been detecting planets and planet candidates with a wide range of sizes and orbital distances. Yes, we are still finding new planets.
The Kepler space observatory is the first NASA mission dedicated to finding Earth-size planets in or near the habitable zones of stars. Launched in 2009, Kepler has been detecting planets and planet candidates with a wide range of sizes and orbital distances. Yes, we are still finding new planets.
NASA&#39;s infrared-wavelength space telescope called NEOWISE may help make us safer. The space telescope hunts for asteroids and comets, including those that could pose a threat to Earth. During its planned three-year survey through 2016, NEOWISE will identify near-Earth objects, gather data on their size and take other measurements. The probe was launched on December 14, 2009, for its original mission -- to perform an all-sky astronomical survey. The probe was put in hibernation for several years, but it was &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.jpl.nasa.gov/news/news.php?feature=4524&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;fired up again in December 2013&lt;/a&gt; to hunt for asteroids. Its images are now &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.jpl.nasa.gov/news/news.php?feature=4524&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;available to the public online.&lt;/a&gt;
NASA's infrared-wavelength space telescope called NEOWISE may help make us safer. The space telescope hunts for asteroids and comets, including those that could pose a threat to Earth. During its planned three-year survey through 2016, NEOWISE will identify near-Earth objects, gather data on their size and take other measurements. The probe was launched on December 14, 2009, for its original mission -- to perform an all-sky astronomical survey. The probe was put in hibernation for several years, but it was fired up again in December 2013 to hunt for asteroids. Its images are now available to the public online.
NASA&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/dawn/main/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Dawn&lt;/a&gt; spacecraft began orbiting the dwarf planet Ceres in March. Scientists were surprised by the large white spots shining on Ceres, seen above. On its way to Ceres, Dawn spent time studying the proto-planet Vesta in 2001. Ceres and Vesta are the two most massive bodies in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The mission, launched in 2007, is giving scientists new knowledge of how the solar system formed and evolved.
NASA's Dawn spacecraft began orbiting the dwarf planet Ceres in March. Scientists were surprised by the large white spots shining on Ceres, seen above. On its way to Ceres, Dawn spent time studying the proto-planet Vesta in 2001. Ceres and Vesta are the two most massive bodies in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The mission, launched in 2007, is giving scientists new knowledge of how the solar system formed and evolved.
NASA&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/deepimpact/main/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Deep Impact spacecraft&lt;/a&gt; was launched on January 12, 2005, and it traveled 268 million miles (431 million kilometers) to hurl its coffee table-sized probe into comet Tempel 1 on July 4, 2005. This image of Tempel 1 was taken by Deep Impact&#39;s camera 67 seconds after the probe hit the comet. Scattered light from the collision saturated the camera&#39;s detector and caused the bright splash seen in this image. The Deep Impact mission was supposed to end a few weeks later, but NASA approved an extension and renamed the spacecraft &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/epoxi/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;EPOXI&lt;/a&gt; and sent it on to&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/epoxi/epoxi20101104b.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; fly by Comet Hartley 2&lt;/a&gt; in November 2010. The probe &lt;a href=&quot;http://epoxi.umd.edu/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;stopped communicating&lt;/a&gt; with mission managers in September 2013 and was declared lost.
NASA's Deep Impact spacecraft was launched on January 12, 2005, and it traveled 268 million miles (431 million kilometers) to hurl its coffee table-sized probe into comet Tempel 1 on July 4, 2005. This image of Tempel 1 was taken by Deep Impact's camera 67 seconds after the probe hit the comet. Scattered light from the collision saturated the camera's detector and caused the bright splash seen in this image. The Deep Impact mission was supposed to end a few weeks later, but NASA approved an extension and renamed the spacecraft EPOXI and sent it on to fly by Comet Hartley 2 in November 2010. The probe stopped communicating with mission managers in September 2013 and was declared lost.
The &lt;a href=&quot;http://saturn.jpl.nasa.gov/mission/quickfacts/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Cassini spacecraft&lt;/a&gt; ended its mission in 2017. The probe was launched on October 15, 1997, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. It arrived at Saturn on June 30, 2004. The spacecraft dropped a&lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nasa.gov/content/ten-years-ago-huygens-probe-lands-on-surface-of-titan&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt; probe called Huygens&lt;/a&gt; to the surface of Saturn&#39;s moon Titan. It was the first landing on a moon in the outer solar system.
The Cassini spacecraft ended its mission in 2017. The probe was launched on October 15, 1997, from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. It arrived at Saturn on June 30, 2004. The spacecraft dropped a probe called Huygens to the surface of Saturn's moon Titan. It was the first landing on a moon in the outer solar system.
The Stardust spacecraft was launched on February 7, 1999, from Cape Canaveral, Florida. After traveling 3.5 billion miles (5.6 billion kilometers), the spacecraft made history by capturing images of asteroid Annefrank and collecting samples of comet Wild 2 and successfully returning them to Earth. It also took spectacular images of comet Tempel 1. The &lt;a href=&quot;http://stardustnext.jpl.nasa.gov/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;probe&#39;s mission ended on March 25, 2011&lt;/a&gt;, when mission managers put it in safe mode and turned off the transmitter for the last time.
The Stardust spacecraft was launched on February 7, 1999, from Cape Canaveral, Florida. After traveling 3.5 billion miles (5.6 billion kilometers), the spacecraft made history by capturing images of asteroid Annefrank and collecting samples of comet Wild 2 and successfully returning them to Earth. It also took spectacular images of comet Tempel 1. The probe's mission ended on March 25, 2011, when mission managers put it in safe mode and turned off the transmitter for the last time.
Of all the NASA missions, none has visited as many planets, rings and moons as the twin &lt;a href=&quot;http://voyager.jpl.nasa.gov/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 spacecraft&lt;/a&gt;, which were launched in 1977. Each probe is much farther away from Earth and the sun than Pluto. In August 2012, Voyager 1 made the historic entry into interstellar space, the region between stars. Scientists hope to learn more about this region when Voyager 2 reaches interstellar space. Both spacecraft are still sending scientific information back to NASA.
Of all the NASA missions, none has visited as many planets, rings and moons as the twin Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 spacecraft, which were launched in 1977. Each probe is much farther away from Earth and the sun than Pluto. In August 2012, Voyager 1 made the historic entry into interstellar space, the region between stars. Scientists hope to learn more about this region when Voyager 2 reaches interstellar space. Both spacecraft are still sending scientific information back to NASA.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://science.nasa.gov/missions/surveyor-1-7/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Surveyor 1&lt;/a&gt; was the first U.S. spacecraft to make a soft landing on the Moon. The program ran during the mid-1960s and was declared a success. The program&#39;s focus eventually switched to support of the Apollo program.
Surveyor 1 was the first U.S. spacecraft to make a soft landing on the Moon. The program ran during the mid-1960s and was declared a success. The program's focus eventually switched to support of the Apollo program.
A model of &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.nasa.gov/mission_pages/explorer/explorer-overview.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Explorer 1&lt;/a&gt;, America&#39;s first satellite, is held by, from left, NASA official William Pickering, scientist James Van Allen and rocket pioneer Wernher von Braun. The team was gathered at a news conference at the National Academy of Sciences in Washington to announce the satellite&#39;s successful launch. It had been launched a few hours before, on January 31, 1958.
A model of Explorer 1, America's first satellite, is held by, from left, NASA official William Pickering, scientist James Van Allen and rocket pioneer Wernher von Braun. The team was gathered at a news conference at the National Academy of Sciences in Washington to announce the satellite's successful launch. It had been launched a few hours before, on January 31, 1958.
Story highlights

  • The NASA GOLD mission launched Thursday from French Guiana

(CNN)A NASA mission launched Thursday to explore the zone between Earth's atmosphere and the lowest reaches of space, where key communications satellites orbit amid bright bands of color known as airglow.

Dubbed the GOLD mission -- for Global-scale Observations of the Limb and Disk -- it is the first NASA science mission to fly an instrument on a commercial communications satellite. It launched at 5:20 p.m. ET today from French Guiana, the agency said.
The near-space environment is important because it's home to technology that is key to human communication, such as satellites that provide information for GPS systems and radio signals that help guide ships and airplanes.
    It's also where astronauts live on the International Space Station.
    Japanese astronaut says sorry after claiming he 'grew' 3½ inches in space
    The mission will examine the response of the upper atmosphere to force from the sun, the magnetosphere and the lower atmosphere. Learning more about the ionosphere, part of Earth's upper atmosphere where the sun's radiation collides with gas that breaks into electrons and ions, is key. This dynamic environment is always changing and could easily garble radio signals coming through our atmosphere. The mission will be able to see how exactly it affects our day-to-day life.
    "GOLD will seek to understand what drives change in this region where terrestrial weather in the lower atmosphere interacts with the tumult of solar activity from above and Earth's magnetic field," NASA said in a statement. "Resulting data will improve forecasting models of space weather events that can impact life on Earth, as well as satellites and astronauts in space."
    Any research gained by this mission, led by the University of Central Florida, will help protect assets in the near-space zone, which extends several hundred miles from Earth's surface, NASA said.
    Why does the 'most mysterious star in the universe' act this way?
    For years, scientists have been able to study Earth's upper atmosphere in detail, using ground-based observations as well as low-Earth-orbit missions. But they were missing the bigger picture.
    The GOLD mission, situated in geostationary orbit over the Western Hemisphere, will take a global scan of the ionosphere and upper atmosphere every half-hour, allowing scientists to get a complete look at the temperature and weather of that region, which they've never had before. This continued observation has the capability to last for years.
    Richard Eastes, principal investigator for the GOLD mission, said that the constant monitoring will allow for observations of other phenomena, such as the effects of solar flares.
    Eight planets found orbiting distant star, NASA says
    The mission is also studying a relatively new area of scientific research. Previously, it was believed that the upper atmosphere was affected primarily by the sun's radiation, which creates space weather. But there is growing evidence that it's also affected by what's going on below, like the weather on Earth.
    "Tsunamis create waves in the air, and they move upwards, which could cause changes at the boundary between Earth and space," said Sarah Jones, GOLD mission scientist. "GOLD is studying how to tease out effects of sun above and Earth below."
    GOLD will work directly in concert with another mission launching this year: ICON, the Ionospheric Connection Explorer.
    GOLD will capture the global perspective from 22,000 miles above Earth's surface, while ICON will capture a closer view from within the upper atmosphere itself, 350 miles above Earth. ICON can also directly measure particles and how they move.
    This combined global and fine-scale view will provide scientists with unique perspectives and a more complete picture of "our interface to space."