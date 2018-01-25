Photos: Tiger Woods returns to golf All smiles: Tiger Woods is relaxed as he chats to the media ahead of his first start of 2018 at Torrey Pines. The former world No.1 has not played a full-field event on the PGA Tour since missing the cut at the same venue last January. Hide Caption 1 of 7

Photos: Tiger Woods returns to golf Big picture: Woods had back fusion surgery in April, his fourth procedure since 2014, but appears fit and healthy. He says his expectations are lower than of old but he is gearing up for the year's first major, the Masters in April.

Photos: Tiger Woods returns to golf Dark times: Woods, now 42, admits he has had some "dark times" with his ongoing back problem over the last few years, unable to walk freely or even get out of bed. But Torrey Pines is a course he knows well -- he's won eight times on the San Diego track.

Photos: Tiger Woods returns to golf Pretty in pink: Woods made a promising comeback from 10 months out in December but Rickie Fowler received the trophy for winning the Hero World Challenge, which benefits Woods' charity.

Photos: Tiger Woods returns to golf Pain free: Able to swing freely and aggressively and appearing to experience no discomfort as he bent down, Woods' comeback at the Hero World Challenge showed promising signs.

Photos: Tiger Woods returns to golf Back in the ring: Woods returned at the same event in 2016 after another 15 months out but broke down again in Dubai just over a month later.