Trump again threatens to cut off aid to Palestinians

Story highlights Trump said Palestinians had disrespected the United States by not agreeing to meet with Vice President Mike Pence

He declared Jerusalem "off the table" in negotiations

Davos, Switzerland (CNN) President Donald Trump threatened to cut off aid to the Palestinians on Thursday if their leaders don't agree to peace talks with Israel, a hardline negotiating tactic that will do little to rebut the notion he's abandoned US neutrality in the long-simmering Middle East dispute.

Speaking ahead of talks with Israel's prime minister on the sidelines of the economic summit in Davos, Trump said Palestinians had disrespected the United States by not agreeing to meet with Vice President Mike Pence during his trip to region last week.

And he declared Jerusalem "off the table" in negotiations after he declared the disputed city the capital of Israel last year.

"They're going to have to want to make peace," Trump said, "or we're going to have nothing to do with them any longer."

"We'll see what happens with the peace process but respect has to be shown to the US or we'll just not going any further," he said.

