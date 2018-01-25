Story highlights The President said he wants Congress to tackle four areas in any immigration deal

President Donald Trump's citizenship comments complicate any narrow deal

(CNN) President Donald Trump is doubling down on his position that young immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children should not be penalized.

For moderate Republicans and Democrats, that's good news. For conservatives, it's a bit of a surprise.

"It was certainly helpful that he said there should be a path for dreamers and he emphasized how important that was. Other things aren't helpful, but you take what you can get," said Minnesota Democratic Sen. Amy Klobuchar Thursday morning before the White House staff call. "I think that was a clear message to some of the Republicans, especially in the House, that he wants to see something done on (DACA recipients) legislatively and that it should include path to citizenship."

In the wake of a government shutdown, lawmakers on Capitol hill appear refocused on immigration, committed to trying to find resolution in the Senate under a tight deadline and in the midst of a midterm election year. Republicans especially say the White House could be a vital partner in that and many say they're looking forward to the White House releasing its legislative priorities Monday. But, after a series of false starts and disparate poles of power in the administration, they weren't holding their breath Trump's comments on citizenship would last.

