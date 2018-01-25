(CNN) A call about the White House's newly released immigration plan between Stephen Miller, the conservative White House adviser who has been spearheading the West Wing's immigration push, and representatives of hardline immigration groups grew heated Thursday, multiple sources tell CNN.

Miller, according to the sources, called the groups together to pitch them on the plan, which proposes giving 1.8 million undocumented immigrants a pathway to citizenship in exchange for $25 billion for his long-promised wall and a host of other strict immigration reforms.

The call grew contentious, some of the sources said, when Miller began to solicit input from the conservative immigration groups, many of which have long advocated restrictions on legal immigration and no amnesty for undocumented immigrants currently in the United States. For the hardline groups, the main issue is that the "amnesty" -- the citizenship for 1.8 million people -- is not offset by corresponding cuts to the legal immigration system.

"Nobody raised their voice but there was real pushback," said Mark Krikorian, director of the Center for Immigration Studies, who complained that there was little to no consultation with any of the conservative groups before the plan was released.

