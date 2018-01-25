LA Mayor Garcetti says men should make gender equality a top issue

Story highlights The Democrat is often mentioned as a potential 2020 presidential candidate

(CNN) Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti used the national spotlight in Washington on Thursday to urge his fellow mayors to make gender equity a top priority, highlighting his city's efforts to put more women in top jobs.

"Men, own this as your issue," Garcetti said. "Let's not talk about doing it because we have daughters and sisters and mothers. Do it because we know our cities will be more prosperous when we, as leaders, step up."

He centered his keynote speech on female empowerment during the 86th US Conference of Mayors at a time when much of the country is focused on the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment.

The Democrat is often mentioned as a potential 2020 presidential candidate. If he runs, he could be competing against high-profile female potential candidates including US Sens. Kirstin Gillibrand of New York, Kamala Harris of California and Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota.

