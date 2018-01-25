Story highlights Trump on Wednesday said he would be willing to speak with Mueller under oath

On Thursday, Trump's attorney said he would decide

(CNN) President Donald Trump's attorney, John Dowd, told CNN on Thursday that he is the one to decide if the President will sit down for an interview with special counsel Robert Mueller's team.

"I will make the decision on whether the President talks to the special counsel," Dowd said. "I have not made any decision yet. "

Sources previously told CNN that Mueller has indicated interest in interviewing the President, and Trump said on Wednesday he would be willing to talk with Mueller under oath.

Dowd's suggestion came a day after Trump's assertion that he wanted to speak with Mueller, and to do so under oath. It also came on the heels of further comments from Trump's White House team about the Mueller probe earlier Thursday as negotiations continue for the presidential interview.

If those negotiations break down, Mueller could seek a subpoena to compel wide-ranging testimony from the President before a grand jury.

