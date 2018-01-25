(CNN) New excerpts of text exchanges between FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page released Thursday appear to show the two discussing the Hillary Clinton email investigation, including how much manpower they should exert and whether or not a special prosecutor should be brought in.

"She might be our next president. The last thing you need us going in there loaded for bear," Page, an FBI attorney, said in a discussion on February 25, 2016, about personnel involved in the investigation. "You think she's going to remember or care that it was more doj than fbi?"

"Agreed," replied Strzok, who was romantically involved with Page, and who led the probe as the former No. 2 counterintelligence official at the bureau.

In other exchanges, in March and May of 2016, the pair reference an internal FBI discussion about a potential "special prosecutor" that was making top bureau officials "stressed." The texts came as public pressure was mounting from Republicans on Capitol Hill to appoint a special counsel or prosecutor in the Clinton case.

Internal FBI discussions about the need for a special prosecutor have not been previously detailed.

