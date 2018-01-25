Trump's 'shithole' controversy hovers over Davos meeting

Story highlights President Donald Trump will meet Rwanda's Paul Kagame at Davos

It's unclear whether he will meet other African leaders

(CNN) President Donald Trump arrived in Switzerland on Thursday, where he'll meet global players and heads of state two weeks after he reportedly used a vulgar word to describe African nations.

Trump is set to meet with Rwanda's President Paul Kagame during the World Economic Forum in Davos, which draws A-listers and global leaders from the worlds of politics and business.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster confirmed that Trump will meet Kagame, according to CNN's Jake Tapper.

It's unclear whether Trump will meet other African leaders at Davos, but President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa are among the attendees.