Doomsday Clock: Nearing the stroke of madness

Derek Johnson is the executive director of Global Zero, an international movement seeking a world without nuclear weapons. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) Twelve months into the Trump era, the outlook for the planet has gone from bad to worse. As the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists sets its Doomsday Clock ahead 30 seconds -- to two minutes before midnight -- the lesson seems clear: our time is nearly up.

Derek Johnson

It is tempting to argue the increasingly long odds of humanity's survival correspond to the rise of an erratic celebrity apprentice to the White House. The enormous destructive capability at his fingertips -- coupled with his ignorance of international affairs and disdain for diplomacy, his fetish for violence and dehumanizing worldviews, and his consistently ballistic tendencies -- has us balanced on the razor's edge. Rightly so.

But in truth, this problem is bigger than any one president. Even Donald Trump.

While many factors contribute to the setting of the Clock, it is the terrible prospect of nuclear conflict that lies at the heart of today's announcement. There are still more than 15,000 nuclear weapons in the world. Beyond all reason, the United States and Russia keep thousands of them on hair-trigger alert, ready to launch at any moment. Bear in mind that a single modern warhead has more destructive force than all of the bombs detonated in World War II combined, including the atomic weapons dropped on Japan.

Confronted for the first time with multiple geopolitical hotspots that could go nuclear with little or no warning, the world is in dangerous and uncharted waters.

